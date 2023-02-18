Hermez Network Price Reaches $5.40 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $5.40 or 0.00021946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $197.36 million and $485,505.78 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029131 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00216725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,606.56 or 0.99964414 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.39196211 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $539,774.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.