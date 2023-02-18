HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.99 Million

HI (HI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. HI has a market capitalization of $62.99 million and $746,151.48 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02235925 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $705,390.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

