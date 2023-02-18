Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.39) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.31) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.48) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,754 ($21.29).

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,770.50 ($21.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,451.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,137 ($25.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,649.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,468.33.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($20,672.49).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

