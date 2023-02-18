Holley (NYSE:HLLY) vs. Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Head to Head Survey

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Holley has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holley and Stoneridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 0.40 -$27.14 million $0.61 3.77 Stoneridge $770.46 million 0.85 $3.41 million ($0.75) -31.85

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

48.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Holley and Stoneridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 3 5 0 2.63 Stoneridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $7.22, indicating a potential upside of 214.01%. Given Holley’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 9.95% 10.92% 3.18% Stoneridge -2.35% -7.41% -3.23%

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

