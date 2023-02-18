holoride 24 Hour Volume Reaches $252,759.09 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and $252,759.09 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.38 or 0.06888032 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00027966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00057160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001103 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06164928 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $276,390.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.