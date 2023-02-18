holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $203,347.26

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $29.01 million and approximately $203,347.26 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06164928 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $276,390.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

