Home Capital Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

TSE HCG opened at C$41.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCG. National Bankshares lowered Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

