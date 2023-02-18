Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $205.00 at HSBC

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.40.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

