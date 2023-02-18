Horizen Price Hits $13.48 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Horizen has a total market cap of $180.47 million and $31.76 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $13.48 or 0.00054614 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00186510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,383,031 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

