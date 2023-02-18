Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Update

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWDJF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.01) to GBX 580 ($7.04) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $8.63 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

