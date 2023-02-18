Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,496 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $56,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after buying an additional 881,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,761,000 after buying an additional 271,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,125,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.