Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $42.11 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,299 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Baker Hughes worth $42,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 214.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 443.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.