Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $55.06 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,194 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $55,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

