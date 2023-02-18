Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 50,883 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,883 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $50,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,569,000 after acquiring an additional 105,096 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

