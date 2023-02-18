Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,727 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.63% of Robert Half International worth $52,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $82.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $122.29.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

