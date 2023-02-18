Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 1,622,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,768. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

