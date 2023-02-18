Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Humana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $510.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.62. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

