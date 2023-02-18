HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $219.71

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.71 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.43). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.34), with a volume of 44,109 shares trading hands.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.20.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

