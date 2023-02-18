HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HUYA Stock Performance

HUYA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 895,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,513. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 889,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

