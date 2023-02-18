Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 2.8 %

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,339. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $119.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,133,000 after acquiring an additional 169,752 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $67,394,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

