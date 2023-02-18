Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

HRNNF opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

