IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Lowered to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.08.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Down 2.1 %

IMG opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.44.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.