ICON 1-Day Volume Tops $9.66 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $234.21 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 947,271,139 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 947,216,686.6071609 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25010638 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $15,464,517.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

