IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IDA stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 411,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,184. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 70.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

