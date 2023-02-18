Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aceragen, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

