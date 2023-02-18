IDEX Price Reaches $0.0594 (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. IDEX has a market cap of $40.06 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

