iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading 7.2% Higher

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

iFabric Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.97 million, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90.

iFabric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.