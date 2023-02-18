ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.88. 59,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 30,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 970,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.
