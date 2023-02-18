indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INDI. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Insider Activity

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,706. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Further Reading

