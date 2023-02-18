IndiGG Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,605.47 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $123,605.47 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

