ING Groep NV Acquires 27,753 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.