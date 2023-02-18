ING Groep NV Acquires 43,155 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.