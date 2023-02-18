ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of MMP opened at $53.31 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

