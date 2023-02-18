ING Groep NV Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 27,586 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE HAL opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

