ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 203,163 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

