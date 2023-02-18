ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $313.72 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

