ING Groep NV Sells 24,068 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,894,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after buying an additional 417,418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 312,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

