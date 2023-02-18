ING Groep NV Sells 3,383 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SBA Communications

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

