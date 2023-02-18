ING Groep NV Sells 3,383 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
