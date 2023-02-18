ING Groep NV Sells 6,092 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

