ING Groep NV Sells 9,382 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $135.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.