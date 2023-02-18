Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 18.65%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $94,834.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,366,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,503,824.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,449 shares of company stock valued at $223,345. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

