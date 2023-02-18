Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Shares Down 1.7%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

