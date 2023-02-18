Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 6,540 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.