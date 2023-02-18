Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Sells $43,028.02 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Gene Liu sold 526 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.34. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $321.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

