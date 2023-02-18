Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Sells 971 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 971 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $14,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

DCPH stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

