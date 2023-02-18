Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells 4,944 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.3 %

RingCentral stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $155.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

