Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 1,777 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $83,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at $631,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $63.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

