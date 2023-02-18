Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 1,777 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $83,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at $631,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $63.18.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
