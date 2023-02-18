Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

