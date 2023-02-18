International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.01

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.01 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 169.50 ($2.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 166.92 ($2.03), with a volume of 8,036,095 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.76) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.18) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 167.22 ($2.03).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.36. The company has a market cap of £8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.