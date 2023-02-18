InterRent REIT (IIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
